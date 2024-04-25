Health Ministry constitutes task force on brain healthcare

April 25, 2024 12:02 pm | Updated 12:02 pm IST - NEW DELHI

The Union Health Ministry has constituted a national task force to devise effective strategies for surveillance, prevention, and treatment of brain diseases.

The country, in the past three decades, has seen a rising burden of stroke, epilepsy, Parkinson’s disease, and dementia, especially among the urban population.

The task force on brain health has also been tasked with formulating strategies for promotion, management, and prevention of neurological disorders at Ayushman Aarogya Mandirs. It consists of members from the All India Institute of Medical Sciences, the Indian Institute of Medical Research, NITI Aayog, the Health Ministry, and others.

The Ministry said that despite making progress in improving access to national healthcare, disparities persist based on socio-economic status, age, geography, and gender.

“Brain health is an emerging and growing concept that encompasses preventive, promotive and rehabilitative domains to provide and ensure brain health for all as part of universal health coverage. Disorders of the nervous system are the leading cause of disability adjusted life years and the second leading cause of health globally, accounting for 9 million deaths per year,” the Ministry said.

The task force has been asked to recommend pathways to improve accessibility and quality of brain healthcare at the primary, secondary and tertiary levels and to recommend specific action that should be taken for strengthening and creating a robust, structured system to provide effective, timely diagnosis, treatment, and care to patients with neurological disorders.

It has also been asked to recommend ways to create systems for supportive rehabilitation infrastructure equipped to provide services and interventions aimed at enhancing overall well-being and functioning for individuals living with neurological conditions.