Health

FDA panel endorses lower-dose Moderna COVID-19 shot for booster

A healthcare worker holds a vial of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine at a vaccination site in New York City. File   | Photo Credit: REUTERS

U.S. health advisers said on October 14 that some Americans who received Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine should get a half-dose booster to bolster protection against the virus.

The panel of advisers to the Food and Drug Administration voted unanimously to recommend a booster shot for seniors, adults with other health problems, jobs or living situations that put them at increased risk for COVID-19.

The recommendation is non-binding but it’s a key step toward expanding the U.S. booster campaign to millions more Americans. Many people who got their initial Pfizer shots at least six months ago are already getting a booster after the FDA authorised their use in September.

As for the dose, initial Moderna vaccination consists of two 100-microgram shots. But Moderna says a single 50-microgram shot should be enough for a booster.

The agency convened its experts on October 14 and 15 to weigh-in on who should get boosters and when for people that received the Moderna and Johnson & Johnson shots earlier in 2021.

The FDA will use its advisers’ recommendations in making final decisions for boosters from both companies. Assuming a positive decision, there’s still another hurdle: Next week, a panel convened by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention will offer more specifics on who should get one.


Our code of editorial values

Related Topics
Coronavirus
Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Oct 15, 2021 1:31:42 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/sci-tech/health/fda-panel-endorses-lower-dose-moderna-covid-19-shot-for-booster/article36999909.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY