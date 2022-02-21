  • One death out of the three confirmed cases of the viral Lassa fever in the United Kingdom has sparked concerns about the spread of the disease.
  • The World Health Organisation defines Lassa fever as an animal-borne acute viral haemorrhagic fever caused by multimammate rats.
  • Clinical diagnosis of Lassa fever is challenging because of the similarity in symptoms with other diseases like Ebola, malaria, and typhoid fever.
  • The best way to prevent contracting Lassa virus is to keep foods safe from rats in areas where the disease is prevalent.