Why do we get pimples mostly on the face?

My skin scars easily. How do I remove the black marks from shoe bites and even scratching, sometimes?

Post inflammatory hyperpigmentation occurring at the site of some injury on the skin is a common occurrence for Indian skin types. This could be from a pimple to a mosquito bite, or even a minor scratch on the skin. For problems which leave marks, prevention is the key. It would be good to place silicon inserts and toe protectors, that are available online, in your shoes. Once some injury has occurred on the skin, it is best to try and shorten the healing process as much as possible — to avoid or minimise the risk of scarring and pigmentation, and avoid the offending footwear till the skin heals. For shoe bite marks that have already occurred, foot creams containing lactic or salicylic acid work well.

I get a lot of pimples on my face, but the rest of my body is just fine. Why is this?

Not just you, but most people do have acne mainly on the face. This is because the sebum-producing glands, which is where the action happens in acne, are mainly found on the face. Smaller sebaceous glands are present over the scalp and the upper body, but the density is maximum on the face, typically along the T zone. Truncal acne is seen as a severe variant, in those with excessive scalp oiliness, in people with some hormonal disturbances, and as a side effect of certain drugs and medications, or supplements such as whey. It is a good thing that you do not have acne on the body!

It has been four years since I developed an itching problem. After many runs to dermatologists, I’ve settled on taking an antihistamine every alternate day. The itching stops within 15 to 20 minutes. Will I have to continue like this forever?

As a rule, long-term medication without medical supervision, is not ideal. It is true, that in some conditions, only symptom relief, and not cure, is possible. Even then, it is better to follow up with your doctor regularly, to avoid problems with long-term medicine usage. Itching is only a symptom, and it is not always possible to pin point an underlying cause. Still, you are safer being under medical supervision.

Dr Renita Rajan is the Chief Consultant Dermatologist at RENDER Skin & Hair, a cosmetic dermatology clinic in Chennai

