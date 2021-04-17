Health

Coronavirus | Worldwide COVID-19 death toll tops a staggering 3 million

Mmessages written by loved ones and dedicated to the deceased hang from a wall at a memorial for COVID-19 victims installed outside the Basilica of Guadalupe in Mexico City.   | Photo Credit: AP

The global death toll from the coronavirus topped a staggering 3 million people on April 17 amid repeated setbacks in the worldwide vaccination campaign and a deepening crisis in places such as Brazil, India and France.

The number of lives lost, as compiled by Johns Hopkins University, is about equal to the population of Kyiv, Ukraine; Caracas, Venezuela; or metropolitan Lisbon, Portugal. It is bigger than Chicago (2.7 million) and equivalent to Philadelphia and Dallas combined.

And the true number is believed to be significantly higher because of possible government concealment or the many cases overlooked in the early stages of the outbreak that began 16 months ago in Wuhan, China, at the end of 2019.

Around the world, the trajectory of the virus and the race to bring it under control vary widely from country to country.

Even as the U.S. and Britain see their vaccination drives hit their stride and they begin to contemplate life after the pandemic, other places both rich and poor — France and India among them — are lagging behind in putting shots in arms and have imposed new lockdowns and other restrictions as cases soar.

Worldwide, deaths are running at over 12,000 per day on average and new cases at more than 7,00,000 a day.

The U.S. toll alone is over 5,60,000, accounting for more than 1 in 6 of the world’s COVID-19 deaths, by far the highest reported by any country. The United States is followed by Brazil, Mexico, India and Britain.

This month, the U.S. recommended a pause in the use of Johnson & Johnson’s COVID-19 vaccine while authorities investigate extremely rare but dangerous blood clots, and some European countries are putting the vaccine on hold, too.

AstraZeneca’s vaccine has likewise been hit with delays and restrictions in some countries because of a clotting scare.

Related Topics
Coronavirus
Comments
Related Articles

Coronavirus | Researchers propose method to treat rare blood clotting reaction to vaccine

Coronavirus | ‘Strong evidence’ COVID-19 predominantly spreads through air, says Lancet study

Coronavirus | Mumbai-based Haffkine gets Centre’s nod to produce Covaxin

Shun vaccine nationalism, scientists tell government

Breaking down the reasons behind India’s vaccine shortage | The Hindu In Focus Podcast

Data | India accounts for 6% of the world's COVID-19 cases registered in April

Data | COVID-19 vaccination rate picks up significantly in the first ten days of April in India

Foreign produced COVID-19 vaccines: Decision on emergency use applications to be taken in three days

Wellbeing quiz: On wounds and injuries

‘Tika Utsav’ | Three States administered more than one crore vaccinations

COVID-19 surge: Centre to carry out detailed daily mapping of sources for supply of medical oxygen

Imported Sputnik V to be available this quarter: Dr. Reddy’s

Coronavirus | Current rate of vaccination may not stem COVID-19 spread, show data

Coronavirus | India reports nearly 2 lakh fresh COVID-19 cases, over 1000 deaths on April 14, 2021

Coronavirus | Denmark drops AstraZeneca, Germany to switch vaccine

Vardhan launches initiative to spread awareness about nutrition

Ramping production of Remdesivir to meet demand: Pharma firms

LDCs support request made by India, South Africa for waiving COVID-19 vaccine-related IPR

WHO urges halt on sale of live wild mammals in markets

Data | Dissecting India’s second COVID-19 wave
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Apr 17, 2021 3:00:03 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/sci-tech/health/coronavirus-worldwide-covid-19-death-toll-tops-a-staggering-3-million/article34343237.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY