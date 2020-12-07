Coronavirus | Serum Institute seeks emergency use approval for Covishield in India

Senior Health Ministry official tells The Hindu that Covishield is logistically more feasible for use and distribution in India as it stores well at two to eight degrees Celsius.

Serum Institute of India (SII) on Monday said it had applied to the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) for emergency use authorisation of its COVID-19 vaccine Covishield. Its CEO Adar Poonawala tweeted, “As promised, before the end of 2020 SII has applied for emergency use authorisation for the first made-in-India vaccine, Covishield.”

The Pune-based vaccine manufacturer has collaborated with Oxford University and pharmaceutical company Astra Zeneca for making the vaccine and its trials at select sites. SII has now sought emergency use authorisation citing unmet medical needs due to the pandemic and in the interest of the public at large.

Also read: COVISHIELD completes enrolment of Phase-3 clinical trials under partnership of ICMR and SII

A senior Health Ministry official told The Hindu that Covishield is logistically more feasible for use and distribution in India as it stores well at two to eight degrees Celsius. The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) said SII had manufactured 40 million doses of the vaccine under the at-risk manufacturing and stockpiling license it obtained from the DCGI.

Mr. Poonawala added in his tweet: “This will save countless lives and I thank the Government of India and Sri @narendramodi ji for their invaluable support.’’

Second to apply

SII, which is the world's largest vaccine producer by volume, has become the second company to apply for the emergency authorisation after Pfizer India. Pfizer India applied for emergency-use authorisation of its vaccine after the company's parent received clearance for the treatment from Britain and Bahrain.

Also read: Vaccine shot ‘painless’, say Covishield trial volunteers

The Pune-based SII had shared interim data with the DCGI of four clinical trials - one in India, two trials in the U.K. and one in Brazil, said a senior official. The phase-three clinical trial of Covishield, co-sponsored by the ICMR was being conducted in various parts of the country, he added.

SII had indicated that the Central government may purchase 300-400 million doses by July 2021 and that it was planning to deliver 100 million doses of the vaccine a month by February.