Coronavirus | Prompt identification, isolation, efficient treatment lead to declining mortality rate in India: Ministry

India’s coronavirus (COVID-19) tests per million rose sharply to 26,016 as cumulative tests surged to 3.59 crore, the Health Ministry said on Monday underlining that a key component in India’s COVID-19 response has been early identification of cases by timely and aggressive testing.

The number of people recuperating from COVID-19 has crossed 23 lakh pushing the recovery rate to over 75%, while the case fatality rate, maintaining a steady downward trajectory, has further dropped to 1.85%, it said.

“A key component in India’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic has been early identification of positive cases by timely and aggressive testing,” the Ministry said.

Prompt identification and isolation synced with efficient treatment have led to the rising number of recoveries, and low and declining mortality due to COVID-19, the Ministry underlined.

A cumulative 3,59,02,137 samples have been tested up to August 23 with 6,09,917 being tested on Sunday. Easy access to testing through expanded diagnostic lab network across the country has given a substantial boost to the figures.

“As a result of these focussed actions, tests per million (TPM) have seen a sharp increase to 26,016. TPM continues to maintain a constant upward trend,” the Ministry said.

India has also seen a rise in the tests per million per day, as advised by WHO in its guidance note on ‘Public Health Criteria to Adjust Public Health and Social Measures in the Context of COVID-19.’

WHO has advised that a country needs 140 tests per day per million population as a measure for comprehensive surveillance for suspected COVID19 cases, it stated.

A prominent determinant of the evolving testing strategy is the steadily widening diagnostic lab network in the country. This has significantly grown to 1520 labs, which included 984 in the government sector and 536 private labs.

With a single-day spike of 61,408 infections, India’s COVID-19 tally mounted to 31,06,348 on Monday, while the death toll climbed to 57,542 with 836 fatalities being reported in a span of 24 hours, the Union Ministry data updated at 8 a.m. showed.