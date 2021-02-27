Coronavirus | List of comorbidities for priority in COVID-19 vaccination

Presence of any one of the 20 listed conditions will prioritise the individual for vaccination.

Private hospitals functioning as COVID-19 vaccination centres can charge up to ₹250 per person per dose, the Union Health Ministry announced on February 27 along with list of 20 medical conditions that will enable those between 45 and 59 years to avail the vaccine.

The certificate to be signed by a registered medical practitioner to identify individuals with comorbidities. Photo: Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare

Presence of any one of the following conditions will prioritise the individual for vaccination.

1. Heart failure with hospital admission in the past year

2. Post cardiac transplant/Left Ventricular Assist Device (LVAD)

3. Left ventricular systolic dysfunction (LVEF < 40%)

4. Moderate or Severe Valvular Heart Disease

5. Congenital heart disease with severe PAH or Idiopathic PAH

6. Coronary Artery Disease with past CABG/PTCA/ MI and Hypertension/Diabetes on treatment

7. Angina and Hypertension/Diabetes treatment

8. CT/MRI documented stroke and Hypertension/Diabetes on treatment

9. Pulmonary artery hypertension and Hypertension/ Diabetes on treatment

10. Diabetes (>10 years or with complication) and Hypertension on treatment

11. Kidney/Liver/Hematopoietic stem cell transplant: Recipient/ On wait-list

12. End stage Kidney Disease on haemodialysis/ CAPD

13. Current prolonged use of oral corticosteroids/ immunosuppressant medications

14. Decompensated cirrhosis

15. Severe respiratory disease with hospitalisations in last two years/FEVI <50%

16. Lymphoma/ Leukaemia/ Myeloma

17. Diagnosis of any solid cancer on or after July1, 2020 or currently on any cancer therapy

18. Sickle Cell Disease/ Bone marrow failure/Aplastic Anemia/Thalassemia Major

19. Primary Immunodeficiency Diseases/ HIV infection

20. Persons with disabilities due to Intellectual disabilities/ Muscular Dystrophy/ Acid attack with involvement of respiratory system/Persons with disabilities having high support needs/Multiple disabilities including deaf-blindness.

