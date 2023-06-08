HamberMenu
Cardiologist, who performed hundreds of surgeries, dies of heart attack

Born in 1982, Dr. Gandhi was a renowned heart surgeon and known for performing hundreds of angiography procedure and surgeries

June 08, 2023 03:30 am | Updated 03:30 am IST - Jamnagar

PTI
When his family members found him unconscious in the morning, they called an ambulance. Image for representation purpose only.

A 41-year-old well-known cardiologist in Gujarat's Jamnagar city, Dr Gaurav Gandhi, died after suffering a heart attack at his residence here, his family members and a colleague said on Wednesday.

Dr. Gandhi's sudden death on early Tuesday morning left the city in a state of shock and grief. Hundreds of mourners joined his last journey to a crematorium in the evening and paid tributes to the doctor known for performing a large number of surgeries.

"He had performed a large number of heart surgeries," Dr. H.K. Vasavada of the Guru Govindsinh government hospital, where he used to work, said.

"Cardiologist Dinesh Gandhi suffered a heart attack and died at the hospital during treatment. It is a matter of great shock and grief to the medical fraternity of Jamnagar that such a bright and young doctor is no more with us. May his soul rest in peace," said Dr. Vasavada.

According to his relatives and friends, Dr. Gandhi reached home on Monday night after attending patients at the private Sharda Hospital where he practised. He had his dinner and went to bed.

When his family members found him unconscious in the morning, they called an ambulance. He was taken to the GG Hospital where doctors tried to revive him but failed and declared him dead, they said.

Doctors said he died of a heart attack.

Dr. Gandhi is survived by his aged parents, wife and two children.

Born in 1982, Dr. Gandhi was a renowned heart surgeon and known for performing hundreds of angiography procedure and surgeries.

A post-mortem was performed on the body to ascertain the reason behind the heart attack and a report was awaited, said people in know of the development.

Those who knew the cardiologist said he led an active life, played cricket and regularly went to gymnasium.

