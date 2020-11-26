Health

AstraZeneca manufacturing error clouds vaccine study results

An illustration picture shows vials with Covid-19 Vaccine stickers attached and syringes, with the logo of the University of Oxford and its partner British pharmaceutical company AstraZeneca, on November 17, 2020.   | Photo Credit: AFP

AstraZeneca and Oxford University have acknowledged a manufacturing error that is raising questions about preliminary results of their experimental COVID-19 vaccine.

A statement describing the error on Wednesday came days after the company and the university described the shots as “highly effective” and made no mention of why some study participants didn’t receive as much vaccine in the first of two shots as expected.

In a surprise, the group of volunteers that got a lower dose seemed to be much better protected than the volunteers who got two full doses.

In the low-dose group, AstraZeneca said, the vaccine appeared to be 90% effective. In the group that got two full doses, the vaccine appeared to be 62% effective. Combined, the drugmakers said the vaccine appeared to be 70% effective.

But the way in which the results were arrived at and reported by the companies has led to pointed questions from experts.

The partial results announced on November 23 are from large ongoing studies in the U.K. and Brazil designed to determine the optimal dose of vaccine, as well as examine safety and effectiveness. Multiple combinations and doses were tried in the volunteers. They were compared to others who were given a meningitis vaccine or a saline shot.

Related Topics
Coronavirus
Comments
Related Articles

Coronavirus | States told to consult Centre to impose lockdowns outside containment zones

Coronavirus | Russian virus vaccine to cost less than $10 per dose abroad

Surgery by Ayurveda students | IMA demands withdrawal of amendments

Coronavirus | Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine shows interim efficacy of 91%

More than half of 20-year-olds in India’s metros likely to develop diabetes in lifetime: Study

Coronavirus | One crore frontline healthcare workers identified to receive vaccine in first phase

Serum Institute of India to focus on supplying COVID-19 vaccine to India first

The pandemic guide to parenting a preteen

Coronavirus | Serum Institute of India stocking emergency doses of COVID-19 vaccine

Air pollution linked to a rise in emergency room visits by children, shows study

The Hindu Explains | Who are the top contenders in the race for a COVID-19 vaccine?

Coronavirus | Remdesivir is no magic bullet but can’t rule out its benefit completely, say doctors

Ethics of denying COVID-19 vaccine to placebo group

How kala-azar was eliminated from a highly endemic district in Bihar

Unilever to introduce mouthwash formulation in India, claims to reduce 99.9% corona after rinsing

Just a fraction of an estimated 5 million Indians with dementia and Alzheimer’s are diagnosed. Do we need a new policy to ensure their well-being?

Mining operations put Chattisgarh tribals at high risk of respiratory infection: study

Digital health mission ready for nationwide roll-out soon: Ayushman Bharat CEO

‘Initial support will cover 92 low- and middle-income economies for COVID-19 vaccines’, says Gavi the Vaccine Alliance CEO Seth Berkley
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Nov 26, 2020 8:13:53 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/sci-tech/health/astrazeneca-manufacturing-error-clouds-vaccine-study-results/article33182017.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY