AIIMS Bhubaneswar conducts successful drone trial for medical deliveries in Odisha

January 23, 2024 06:57 pm | Updated 06:57 pm IST - BHUBANESWAR

Recognising the transformative potential of drones for the healthcare system, the All India Institute of Medical Sciences, Bhubaneswar, successfully carried out an experimental drone trial on Tuesday. The trial focused on utilising drones to deliver enhanced healthcare services by increasing healthcare accessibility, cutting down costs, and saving lives in Odisha.

According to AIIMS, Bhubaneswar, the drone completed the successful journey of 120 kms from AIIMS Bhubaneswar to Community Health Centre, Tangi in just 1.10 hours, carrying the essential blood supplies weighing around 2 kgs, without encountering any operational issues.

VIDEO | AIIMS Bhubaneswar successfully conducts a trial of a drone used for medical purposes. It flew over 120 kilometres from AIIMS Bhubaneswar to a Community Health Centre (CHC) in a town called Tangi in an hour carrying essential medical supplies. pic.twitter.com/HM3wnS6EqV — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) January 23, 2024

The institute was committed to developing a model to integrate the technology into the healthcare system as a supplement to existing logistics methods, AIIMS Bhubaneswar Executive Director Ashutosh Biswas said. He suggested that efforts should be made to ensure long-term sustainability of drone-based delivery of medical supplies.

“Induction of drone delivery can boost the healthcare services in rural, tribal, and semi-urban locations. These drones can carry multiple health products including vaccines, essential drugs and diagnostic samples. AIIMS Bhubaneswar, as a leading tertiary healthcare provider has created this opportunity for the people of Odisha,” Dr. Biswas said.

According to AIIMS, Bhubaneswar, the drone service can play a pivotal role during any natural disasters, overcoming geographical barriers, and ensuring timely delivery of critical medical supplies to remote areas like emergency medicine, blood samples, and blood products.

The institute said the drone used for the trail services had the capability to carry medical essentials up to 5 kgs and can travel up to 160 kms. This initiative was taken under Pradhan Mantri Swasthya Suraksha Yojana to enhance the accessibility of healthcare services for people residing in difficult to reach areas such as remote geographical terrains or flooded areas.