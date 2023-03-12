HamberMenu
Adenovirus alert: West Bengal govt forms 8-member task force to monitor cases

The task force will be supervising the cases of Adenovirus as well as the treatment of the affected persons in the different hospitals of the state

March 12, 2023 12:37 pm | Updated 12:37 pm IST - Kolkata

ANI
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee addresses a press conference amid the sharp spike in adenovirus cases in the state, at Nabanna, in Kolkata on March 9.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee addresses a press conference amid the sharp spike in adenovirus cases in the state, at Nabanna, in Kolkata on March 9. | Photo Credit: ANI

The West Bengal Government on March 12, constituted an eight-member task force headed by the Chief Secretary to supervise the Adenovirus cases in the state.

The task force will be supervising the cases of Adenovirus as well as the treatment of the affected persons in the different hospitals of the state. In an official order from the Chief Secretary, the Bengal Government said, "In order to supervise the works related to the control of Adenovirus and treatment of affected persons, a task force is hereby constituted with immediate effect."

The task force is being headed by the Chief Secretary of the West Bengal Government. The seven other members of the task force are Alapan Bandopadhyay, the Chief Adviser to HCM; the Principal Secretary of the Health and Family Welfare department, the Principal Secretary of the Women and Child Development department, the Director of Health Services in the State, the Director of Medical Services in the State, Dr Sukumar Mukherjee and Dr Gopal Krishna Dhali, the order stated.

"The task force will meet at several intervals and supervise/oversee the arrangements for the treatment of affected persons in different hospitals and other aspects related with control of the disease," the order added.

