Watch | Sea snot outbreak in Turkey's Marmara Sea

A video explaining the recent outbreak of sea snot in the Marmara Sea in Turkey, posing a threat to marine life and the fishing industry

Over the past few months, Turkey's Marmara sea has been facing a new challenge.

The Marmara sea that connects the Black Sea to the Aegean Sea has been blanketed with 'sea snot' causing new environmental concerns. Sea-snot is a thick, foamy layer of marine mucilage formed from the algae present in the water.

It was first reported in Turkey in 2007. However, the current outbreak is the largest on record. The mucilage is now covering the surface of the sea and has spread to 80-100 feet below the surface, posing a threat to the marine ecosystem.