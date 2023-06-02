HamberMenu
Watch | Meet the army of volunteers who protect the Ganga

A video on the the Ganga Praharis, who keep a check on river pollution, prevent people from littering as well as report poaching

June 02, 2023 06:24 pm | Updated 06:33 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

For centuries, the holy river Ganga has been a symbol of spirituality, purity and life itself. The river is also home to 3,600 Gangetic dolphins, which are now considered endangered.

But today, the Ganga is considered to be the fifth most polluted river in the world.

In 2014, the government of India launched Namami Gange, a flagship project aimed to clean the river Ganga, its ecosystem and the villages around the banks.

In 2016, the Ganga Prahari programme was launched by the National Mission for Clean Ganga and the Wildlife Institute of India under the Namami Gange programme. The program involves an army of 4000 volunteers spread across 100 districts of Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh, Jharkhand, Bihar and West Bengal.

Their task? To keep a check on river pollution, prevent people from littering as well as report poaching.

Read the full story here.

Reporting: Ishita Mishra

Videos: RV Moorthy

Production and voiceover: Richard Kujur

