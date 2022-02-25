Watch | Beauty products made from coffee waste

A video on Upcircle, a London-based company that uses discarded coffee grounds to make beauty products.

Used coffee grounds are a common sight in many cafes. They are what remain after coffee is brewed and are usually discarded. But now they are getting a new life.

Upcircle, a company based in London, is turning these waste coffee grounds into beauty products. It was set up six years ago by Anna Brightman and her brother Will Brightman. The company says used coffee grounds work better as a skincare ingredient than dry ones as it has been heated and damp in texture.

Everyday a bike courier service for the brand visits 25 cafes in the city. They collect over 100 kgs of coffee grounds that would otherwise be thrown away.