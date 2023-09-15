Vinayaka Chavithi: There is a buzz around sustainable celebrations in Visakhapatnam

September 15, 2023 04:29 pm | Updated 04:29 pm IST

In recent years, the global consciousness surrounding environmental sustainability has been on the rise, and this shift in perspective is finding its way into celebrations of festivals. A growing tribe of eco-conscious people is exploring ways to cut down on waste production and reduce carbon footprint during festive celebrations.

Greenwaves Environmental Solutions (GWES), a startup in the field of solid and e-waste management in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, recently conducted an online workshop on eco-friendly ways to celebrate festivals. The workshop highlighted ways in which simple steps can be followed at home for proper waste disposal during festivals. “People can follow three simple steps for a sustainable festive celebrations: proper waste management practices such as making sure you generate less waste and proper waste disposal procedures; buying eco-friendly products like clay Ganesha idols; and turning floral wastes into incense sticks or cones,” says Anil Potluri of GWES.

He adds: “Dry floral waste can be powdered into which natural oils can be added. There are many tutorials in YouTube that show how this can be done at home.” Greenwaves has come up with a seed Ganesha kit for the festive season. The kit contains an idol with plant seeds, coir pot, dhoop sticks made from recycled floral waste, seed pen, seed notes and a notebook. The startup has partnered with Vijayawada Municipal Corporation for easy disposal of floral waste and converting them into products like incense sticks, soaps, natural dyes, essential oils, scented candles and compost, among others. “We collect more than 500 kilograms of floral wastes in Vijayawada, which are recycled by our team of 14,” adds Anil. In Hyderabad, GWES works on post textile waste and e-waste. The startup is in talks with Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation to start work in flower waste management and ghost nets.

Make-at-home idols

The trend of make-at-home idols is picking up in Visakhapatnam with many registering for workshops hosted by artists. Artist Anita Rao, who recently conducted a clay Ganesha idol making workshop at her studio in Pithapuram Colony, says that while making your own idols with clay connects a person with Nature, it “has a very positive effect” on kids. “Working with clay aids better hand-eye coordination, which is a prerequisite for an artist, especially a sculptor. When we develop our skill in sculpture, we learn to visualize in the third dimension. Building with clay, shaping, utilizing it for functional purposes, has been in existence since time immemorial. We are, in a way, going back to our roots,” says Anita. The artist will be hosting a similar workshop in BookMagic library on September 17.

“Ganesha made from earth and to be returned to earth teaches kids the philosophy of the festival so beautifully,” says Shravya Yerram Garuda, a mother of two. Shravya stopped buying Ganesha idols from the past couple of years and uses only those made by her children.

Kshwe, a newly-opened boutique at MVP Colony, will be hosting a workshop on Lippan Art Ganesha, a traditional mural craft of Kutch in Gujarat, on September 15. “In the workshop, we will create an artwork based on Ganesha theme using mirrors, paint, molding clay on MDF wood block. The idea is to spread the concept of sustainability while also helping people connect with artists and build a community where people appreciate art, handcrafted and handloom products,” says Shwetha Kumarappa of Kshwe.

“Unlike other art forms, Lippan has the advantage of being amenable to a non-artist; the skill required is of craft work, wherein, one is guided by the geometric patterns. Which can be customized as per one’s aesthete. Though, the original artwork emanates from Gujarat, where, the traditional artisans work freehand, we hobby enthusiasts rely on geometrical instruments to draw circles, straight lines and other patterns. These make for an ideal DIY home décor,” says Anita Rao, who will be conducting the workshop at Kshwe. Shwetha plans to host two art workshops every month and also spread the message of “buy less; style it in multiple ways” with styling videos.

Ganesha in various forms

The demand for Kolkata’s clay Ganeshas made by idol makers from West Bengal is soaring. “When we came to Visakhapatnam for the first time nearly two decades ago, the markets were flooded with Plaster of Paris idols. Even till last two years, we had a fixed clientele who used to place advance orders for big clay Ganesha idols. From last year, we have seen a growing demand for smaller idols for home festivities,” says Binoy Pal, sitting in the dimly-lit makeshift workshop at One Town area, kneading the clay brought from Kolkata with jute.

This year, the idol makers have made over 200 idols of different sizes. The Kumartuli clay, which is mixed with bamboo, jute and dried hay to make the base, lends a fine finish to the idols. Binoy is among the earliest clay idol makers who arrived in Visakhapatnam many years ago and introduced these eco-friendly idols.