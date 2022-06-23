A video featuring R. Brawin Kumar, a wildlife researcher, who uses puppetry and comics to spread ecological awareness

Meet R. Brawin Kumar, a wildlife researcher. Brawin has been studying the small mammals of the Eastern Ghats since 2010.

He has been conducting detailed field surveys on the bare-bellied hedgehog, also known as the Madras hedgehog. The hedgehog is an elusive animal found predominantly in Tamil Nadu. The team is also documenting is the critically endangered Elvira rat, a rodent found only in the Yercaud hills.

Brawin has a team who narrate stories on environmental conservation through shadow puppetry. Recently, he hosted a production at a packed classroom full of children in Yercaud in Tamil Nadu. The stage bustles with 17 different models of goatskin puppets representing the fauna of the Eastern Ghats.

