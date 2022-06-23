Watch | Using puppetry to spread ecological awareness
A video featuring R. Brawin Kumar, a wildlife researcher, who uses puppetry and comics to spread ecological awareness
Meet R. Brawin Kumar, a wildlife researcher. Brawin has been studying the small mammals of the Eastern Ghats since 2010.
He has been conducting detailed field surveys on the bare-bellied hedgehog, also known as the Madras hedgehog. The hedgehog is an elusive animal found predominantly in Tamil Nadu. The team is also documenting is the critically endangered Elvira rat, a rodent found only in the Yercaud hills.
Brawin has a team who narrate stories on environmental conservation through shadow puppetry. Recently, he hosted a production at a packed classroom full of children in Yercaud in Tamil Nadu. The stage bustles with 17 different models of goatskin puppets representing the fauna of the Eastern Ghats.
Read more here
Related Topics