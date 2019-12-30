Total tree, forest cover in country increases by 5,188 sq km: Forest Report

The total tree and forest cover in the country increased by 5,188 sq.km in the last two years, said the India State of Forest Report 2019 which was released on Monday by Union Minister Prakash Javadekar.
While releasing the report, Mr. Javadekar said that there is an increase of 42.6 million tonnes in the carbon stock of the country as compared to the last assessment of 2017.
“This report gives us confidence that we are on track to achieve our Paris Agreement goals,” he said.
He also said that the current assessment shows a decrease of forest cover to the extent of 765 sq.km (0.45%) in northeast India region. Except Assam and Tripura, all States in the region show decrease in forest cover.
The mangrove cover in the country has increased by 54 sq.km (1.10%) as compared to the previous assessment, he said.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.