February 07, 2023 09:34 am | Updated 09:39 am IST

A magnitude 7.8 earthquake shook Turkey and Syria on Monday, killing more than 3,400 people in the two countries. The death toll is expected to rise as rescuers search through the frigid night. Here is a list of some of the world’s deadliest earthquakes since 2000:

January 26, 2001: A magnitude 7.7 quake strikes Gujarat in India, killing 20,000 people.

March 25, 2002: About 1,000 people are killed in a magnitude 6.1 quake in northern Afghanistan.

May 21, 2003: More than 2,200 people are killed in a magnitude 6.8 earthquake in Algeria.

December 26, 2003: A magnitude 6.6 earthquake hits southeastern Iran, resulting in 50,000 deaths.

December 26, 2004: A magnitude 9.1 quake in Indonesia triggers an Indian Ocean tsunami, killing 230,000 people in a dozen countries.

March 28, 2005: A magnitude 8.6 quake in northern Sumatra in Indonesia kills about 1,300 people.

May 26, 2006: More than 5,700 people die when a magnitude 6.3 quake hits the island of Java, Indonesia.

August 15, 2007: A magnitude 8.0 earthquake near the coast of central Peru kills more than 500 people.

May 12, 2008: A magnitude 7.9 quake strikes eastern Sichuan in China, resulting in over 87,500 deaths.

April 6, 2009: A magnitude 6.3 quake kills more than 300 people in and around L’Aquila, Italy.

September 30, 2009: More than 1,100 people die when a magnitude 7.5 quake hits southern Sumatra, Indonesia.

January 12, 2010: In Haiti, a staggering 316,000 people are killed by a magnitude 7.0 quake, according to government estimates.

February 27, 2010: A magnitude 8.8 quake shakes Chile, generating a tsunami and killing 524 people.

March 11, 2011: A magnitude 9.0 quake off the northeast coast of Japan triggers a tsunami, killing more than 20,000 people.

September 24, 2013: A magnitude 7.7 quake strikes southwest Pakistan, killing more than 800 people.

August 3, 2014: A magnitude 6.2 earthquake near Wenping, China, kills more than 700 people.

April 25, 2015: In Nepal, more than 8,800 people are killed by a magnitude 7.8 earthquake.

August 24, 2016: A magnitude 6.2 earthquake in central Italy kills more than 300 people.

September 28, 2018: A magnitude 7.5 earthquake hits Indonesia, killing more than 4,300 people.

August 14, 2021: In Haiti, a magnitude 7.2 earthquake kills more than 2,200 people.

June 22, 2022: In Afghanistan, more than 1,100 people die in magnitude 6.1 earthquake.