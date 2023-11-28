Daily Quiz | On climate talks

1 / 5 | The COP28 climate talks will begin on November 30 and are expected to last two weeks. The label stands for ‘Conference of Parties’, and 28 is the edition number. The talks are held every year among representatives of countries that are party to the United Nations FCCC. What does ‘FCCC’ stand for? DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER? YES NO Answer : Framework Convention on Climate Change SHOW ANSWER

2 / 5 | Various countries have pledged to become ___-____ – a term used to describe the point in time when the carbon emitted by a country’s various sectors are offset by mechanisms that remove the same amount of carbon. For example, the U.A.E. has pledged to become ___-____ by 2050 and India, by 2070. Fill in the blanks. DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER? YES NO Answer : Net-zero SHOW ANSWER

3 / 5 | Name the landmark agreement agreed by UN FCCC countries in 2015, at COP21, in which they committed to making their best efforts to keep the world’s average surface temperature from warming by more than 2º C over the pre-industrial era by the end of the century. This agreement has become an important basis for future COP meetings. DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER? YES NO Answer : Paris Agreement SHOW ANSWER

4 / 5 | Over the last few years, the centrepiece of most international deliberations on addressing climate change – especially climate adaptation – has been a fund. Representatives of developing countries have demanded that the developed countries supply money to this fund, which will be disbursed (based on proposals) to developing countries to help them adapt to the effects of climate change. Name the fund. DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER? YES NO Answer : Loss and damage fund SHOW ANSWER