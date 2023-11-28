HamberMenu
Daily Quiz | On climate talks
On November 30, the COP28 climate talks will begin in the United Arab Emirates against the backdrop of two wars. Here’s a quiz on this crucial summit.

November 28, 2023 05:00 pm | Updated 05:00 pm IST

Vasudevan Mukunth
Daily Quiz | On climate talks
Sultan Al Jaber, the COP28 president will, for the first time, be the CEO of a fossil-fuel company. He is tasked with maintaining order, promoting discussion, and increasing ambitions.
1 / 5 | The COP28 climate talks will begin on November 30 and are expected to last two weeks. The label stands for ‘Conference of Parties’, and 28 is the edition number. The talks are held every year among representatives of countries that are party to the United Nations FCCC. What does ‘FCCC’ stand for?
Answer : Framework Convention on Climate Change
