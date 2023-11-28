Daily Quiz | On climate talks
Sultan Al Jaber, the COP28 president will, for the first time, be the CEO of a fossil-fuel company. He is tasked with maintaining order, promoting discussion, and increasing ambitions.START THE QUIZ
1 / 5 |
The COP28 climate talks will begin on November 30 and are expected to last two weeks. The label stands for ‘Conference of Parties’, and 28 is the edition number. The talks are held every year among representatives of countries that are party to the United Nations FCCC. What does ‘FCCC’ stand for?
SHOW ANSWER
Answer : Framework Convention on Climate Change
DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER?
YES
NO
2 / 5 |
Various countries have pledged to become ___-____ – a term used to describe the point in time when the carbon emitted by a country’s various sectors are offset by mechanisms that remove the same amount of carbon. For example, the U.A.E. has pledged to become ___-____ by 2050 and India, by 2070. Fill in the blanks.
3 / 5 |
Name the landmark agreement agreed by UN FCCC countries in 2015, at COP21, in which they committed to making their best efforts to keep the world’s average surface temperature from warming by more than 2º C over the pre-industrial era by the end of the century. This agreement has become an important basis for future COP meetings.
4 / 5 |
Over the last few years, the centrepiece of most international deliberations on addressing climate change – especially climate adaptation – has been a fund. Representatives of developing countries have demanded that the developed countries supply money to this fund, which will be disbursed (based on proposals) to developing countries to help them adapt to the effects of climate change. Name the fund.
5 / 5 |
COP28 will be the first COP to host an individual holding this particular office. The individual’s name is X. In early November, X said he would visit COP28 for half a week. A month earlier, X had published a magisterial document entitled ‘Laudate Deum’ in which he asked for more climate action and denounced climate denial. Name X.
COMMents
SHARE