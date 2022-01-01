Sunday Quiz: animals and their species

1. These mammals have a unique form of social justice (thereby proving that it is not a unique characteristic of human beings). These animals drink half their weight in blood from cattle and horses every day. If one of them goes hungry, another will regurgitate up blood for the friend. If one hungry member goes to another and that animal refuses to help, the rest of the colony will then punish the selfish member when it can’t find any food by refusing to help it. Which species named after a mythical creature has this interesting system of justice?