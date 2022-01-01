Sunday Quiz: animals and their species
Sunday Quiz: animals and their species
This world is like Noah’s Ark. In which few men but many beasts embark: Samuel Butler
1. Born on January 2, 1947, Jack Hanna, a zookeeper, was the former director of the Columbus Zoo and Aquarium. His many appearances on prime time TV with talk show hosts and a range of rare animals were responsible for the growth of zoo tourism in the U.S. His affable persona and relationship with animals started off on a local TV show that started in 1981, and later expanded across the world. What was the name of the show, which was a reference to a Biblical character who was supposed to have saved many animals in the Old Testament?
1. These animals found in South America have three stomach compartments that allows them to consume lower quality, high cellulose foods which are usually found in the high altitude places they inhabit. One of the most characteristic behaviours of these animals is its ability to spit when angry. Depending on how angry they are they can reach further back into the stomach and spit more material. This is referred to in a humorous instance in a Tintin book where Captain Haddock gets into a spitting fight with one of these animals. What delightful sounding animals are these?
1. These mammals have a unique form of social justice (thereby proving that it is not a unique characteristic of human beings). These animals drink half their weight in blood from cattle and horses every day. If one of them goes hungry, another will regurgitate up blood for the friend. If one hungry member goes to another and that animal refuses to help, the rest of the colony will then punish the selfish member when it can’t find any food by refusing to help it. Which species named after a mythical creature has this interesting system of justice?
1. The scientific name of this animal is Boselaphus tragocamelus. This translates to the very confusing ‘cow-horse goat-camel’. The common name comes from the fusion of the local words for a colour it can take on and the type of animal it was. What is the common name for this large Asian Antelope found anywhere from Himalayas to Mysore?
1. This beautiful animal has been revealed to be genetically linked to the tiger, but gets its name from another big cat. It is estimated that only around 7,000 of these animals remain. They have thick fur and wide paws to distribute their weight evenly and long tails which help them jump gracefully between rocky crevices. Unlike other big cats, this cat cannot roar and only hisses and mews. What lovely animal is this that can be seen in the Indian Himalayas or onscreen fighting pandas?
1. The common name for these mammals from the family Manidae comes from the Malay word for ‘something that rolls up’. They are the only known mammals who have protective keratin scales that cover their skin which unfortunately cannot help them against poaching by humans. These animals are highly endangered as they are the most trafficked in the world because of their meat and scales and are also endangered due to heavy loss of habitat. What are these unfortunate animals?
1. There are seven tiger subspecies and their scientific name mostly all refer to the geographical area of incidence. Example, amoyensis (Amoy), balinicus (Bali), sumatraensis (sumatra) etc. Only one subspecies has a scientific name that honours an individual. That is the Indochinese tiger. To whom is the name dedicated?
1. This species split from its more prevalent cousin about 40 million years ago. The area they mainly inhabit gets its name from the Greek word for the animal and the antipodal region gets its name from the fact that this animal does not exist there. Currently numbering around 20,000 individuals, they are dwindling fast due to climate change as they need hard strong ice to carry their weight. What animals are these?
1. This is a rare venomous mammal which hunts by tracking electrical signals like a shark. Because it has no teeth it uses gravel to break down food like a bird. When it was first discovered and taken for classification, the scientists thought it was a prank played on them. Its DNA shares genes with reptiles, birds and mammals, and recently it was discovered that it glows under UV light. What is this disorienting animal, which became more popular, thanks to a children’s TV series featuring one that is a secret agent?
1. This animal was not known to the world till 1869, when the skin of one was studied with great interest. Every single one of the 2000 animals on the planet is from one country only. They have lived on Earth for millions of years and they almost got wiped out by humans in the last few decades. Unanimously described as ‘cute’, the collective noun for a group of these animals is ‘an embarrassment of ______’. What animal is this that adorns the logo for one of the biggest wildlife organisations in the world?