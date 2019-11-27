Singapore shows off rare Philippine raptors

Singapore showed off on Wednesday two critically-endangered eagles that were loaned from the Philippines as part of a breeding programme to reverse the dwindling numbers of the feathered giants.

Destruction of tropical rainforest and relentless hunting have decimated the population of the Philippine Eagle — one of the world’s biggest and most powerful birds whose wingspan can reach 2 metres with only around 800 believed left in the wild, conservationists say. The birds, Geothermica and Sambisig, are the first breeding pair ever to be sent outside the Philippines and arrived in Singapore in June on a 10-year loan from Manila.

The creatures are being cared for at the city-state’s main aviary and were shown to the media, as part of events marking 50 years of diplomatic relations between the countries.

“Any future offspring of the eagles will be returned to the Philippines to contribute to the sustainability of the species’ population,” said Wildlife Reserves Singapore, which runs the aviary.