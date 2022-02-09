Space to promote sustainability

Founder of One Little Earth, Anagha Unni, says the store in Kochi aims to start a conversation on sustainable living

A retail store in Kochi is taking a step towards sustainability. One Little Earth, near the old bus stand in Tripunithura, sells an assortment of things from groceries to cleaning products to gift articles and snacks, encouraging its customers to bring their own containers. “We want to give people eco-friendly, non-plastic alternatives and gently nudge them towards taking long-term sustainable goals,” says Anagha Unni, founder.

Millets and more

The provisions segment includes a collection of millet varieties, ethically sourced from farmers in northern Karnataka. The required quantity would be measured and transferred to the container the customer carries to the store. Products here are all sourced from organic farmers’ associations and from small-time local businesses and artisans who practice sustainable production, says Anagha.

The curated collection of products could handhold a person through his or her journey towards sustainability. “An eco-friendly way of life is not a trend; it has to be a part of all of our lives. And the first step towards that is to make these products affordable and accessible,” she says.

The cleaning products and solutions on sale here are made by One Little Earth. One could also pick up non-plastic cleaning brushes and tools such as laundry scrubs, floor brushes and bottle cleaners. The range of beauty and wellness items includes eco-friendly body and foot scrubs, combs carved out of neem wood and handmade sustainable jewellery. Even zero-waste colouring books for kids, made of handmade and scrap paper are available.

Freshly-made traditional snacks prepared using local produce are also often on sale.

“Managing a zero-waste organic store is extremely challenging,” says Anagha. “Organic food has a very short shelf life and requires constant maintenance. We are currently trying out different non-plastic options to store our grains and millets,” she adds.

The idea of the store, Anagha adds, is to start conversations on sustainability and the culture of using organic. Going beyond retail, the store also offers a space for workshops and seminars that stay close to the cause and help forge human connections. “For me, it is not just a space to sell, but a space from where people can take something back with them,” says Anagha, who is a writer and filmmaker, too.

‘Nilam’, the performance space at One Little Earth has already organised art, theatre, clay modelling and cookery workshops. It also acts as a collection point for dropping off clothes to be donated.

A workshop in progress at Nilam, One Little Earth | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

The space also has a Donor’s Library, where customers can drop off used books in good condition in English and Malayalam. Customers can borrow books, while they donate. A Book Club has also started functioning where reading and writing discussions and story-telling sessions are held once a month.