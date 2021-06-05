In pictures: World Environment Day 2021

1/9

Sand artist Sudarshan Patnaik creates a sand sculpture to create awareness about World Environment Day, at Puri beach, Odisha. Photo: Biswaranjan Rout

Prime Minister Narendra Modi participates in the World Environment Day event via videoconference, in New Delhi. Photo: PTI

Village Panchayat officials plant sapling at Perumbakkam, in Chennai, Tamil Nadu. Photo: R. Ravindran

ADCP Chiranjeev Nath Sinha distributes saplings to people on World Environment Day, in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh. Photo: PTI

Principal District and Sessions Judge B. Papi Reddy plants a sapling at the district court premises at Sangareddy, Andhra Pradesh. Photo: Mohd. Arif

A woman and a girl carry saplings to plant them in their village on the occasion of World Environment Day, at Sangareddy, Andhra Pradesh. Photo: Mohd. Arif

Nurses make a colorful rangoli at NMMC Hospital Vashi to mark World Enviornment Day, in Navi Mumbai, Maharahtra. Photo: PTI

MP Kanimozhi plants a sapling at Thiru Vi Ka Nagar in Thoothukudi. Photo: N. Rajesh