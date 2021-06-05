In pictures: World Environment Day 2021

Sand artist Sudarshan Patnaik creates a sand sculpture to create awareness about World Environment Day, at Puri beach, Odisha.
Photo: Biswaranjan Rout
Prime Minister Narendra Modi participates in the World Environment Day event via videoconference, in New Delhi.
Photo: PTI
Village Panchayat officials plant sapling at Perumbakkam, in Chennai, Tamil Nadu.
Photo: R. Ravindran
ADCP Chiranjeev Nath Sinha distributes saplings to people on World Environment Day, in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh.
Photo: PTI
Principal District and Sessions Judge B. Papi Reddy plants a sapling at the district court premises at Sangareddy, Andhra Pradesh.
Photo: Mohd. Arif
A woman and a girl carry saplings to plant them in their village on the occasion of World Environment Day, at Sangareddy, Andhra Pradesh.
Photo: Mohd. Arif
Nurses make a colorful rangoli at NMMC Hospital Vashi to mark World Enviornment Day, in Navi Mumbai, Maharahtra.
Photo: PTI
MP Kanimozhi plants a sapling at Thiru Vi Ka Nagar in Thoothukudi.
Photo: N. Rajesh
Union Minister for Minority Affairs Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi plants a sapling on the occasion of World Environment Day, at a village in Rampur, Uttar Pradesh.
Photo: PTI