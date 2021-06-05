Environment

In pictures: World Environment Day 2021

World environment day is celebrated on June 5 every year. Focusing on pressing environmental issues, this day has been celebrated since 1974.

On the occasion of World Environment Day, while PM Modi released the ethanol blending road map 2020-25, President Ram Nath Kovind said that living in harmony with nature has been at the centre of Indian ethos.

Here is a collection of images that showcases how the nation observed the day.

Sand artist Sudarshan Patnaik creates a sand sculpture to create awareness about World Environment Day, at Puri beach, Odisha.

Soultree uses a paper alternative to bubble wrap and cardboard boxes to ship their products

Indian beauty brands with eco-friendly packaging

Morning Rainbow at Oussudu Lake in Puducherry 1st Prize winner under “Landscape and Nature” Category at Wetland Photo Contest Pondicherry 2020.

Photographers highlight Puducherry’s ecology

Tala Treehouse Villa: “Perched on a cliff, the wooden house in Tala [Maharashtra] celebrates its forested surroundings. A large tree goes through the villa, and it is also reflected on the outside because we’ve put up a reflective screen on the exterior. So, it is a complete inside-outside experience.”- Shefali Balwani, partner, Architecture BRIO, Mumbai

Branches in the blueprint

Avenue of the Baobabs features trees unique to the island of Madagascar. Approximately 800 years old, the baobabs reach heights of 98 feet and are locally known as renala — Malagasy for ‘Mother of the Forest’

Beth Moon’s nocturnal images of forests across the globe

WASTE BURNING: Adding to the global warming.

Pallikaranai marsh: Chennai’s only surviving wetland ecosystem

