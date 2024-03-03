In Frames | Forest turmoil

March 03, 2024 10:52 am | Updated 10:52 am IST

Originating from the Palani hills, the Paliyar tribe is renowned for their extensive expertise in forests and wildlife. Their primary occupations include gathering firewood, farming, cultivating tubers, and beekeeping. Over the years, their survival has depended on the resources within the hills.

The enforcement of the Forest Act has compelled many indigenous people to relocate to the plains, where they are compelled to reside in government settlements. The case of the people of Velappar Kovil is one such. The 125 acres of fertile land that once belonged to the Kaara Paarai tribe have been given to the forest department, resulting in the gradual loss of their connection to the land, and their livelihoods. Moreover, they stand on the verge of losing their cultural heritage, as they aren’t able to pass their knowledge of the forest to the next generation. The younger members of the community find themselves grappling with the challenge of adapting to the external world and preserving their traditions.

Here is where higher education could help, as the students would feel more empowered to choose their own paths. Vijayaraja, a hostel warden at the Government Adi Dravidar Welfare boys hostel in Periyakulam, has been working for the education of tribal students in the regions of Theni and Dindigul districts over the past four years. His voluntary work involves frequent visits to tribal villages, engaging with parents, and providing information about government initiatives, free educational resources, and scholarship opportunities.

Categorising his students into two groups, Mr. Vijayaraja works with school-age dropouts who remain eligible for reapplication and those who have exceeded the school age but are still eligible for tutorial exams.

Currently, he is on a mission to enrol students who have completed the tenth grade in coaching classes for the Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) Group 4 exam in 2024. This exam offers 288 positions in the Forest Department specifically reserved for Scheduled Tribes. Such opportunities would help the students keep in touch with their roots.

Hilltop struggles: Many girls drop out of school to support their families by collecting firewood from the forest near Theni, Tamil Nadu.

Finding joy: Kavi, a class four student after school hours. She is one of the four students in a primary school in Velappar Kovil settlement.

Creating awareness: Vijayaraja, a hostel warden in Periyakulam, volunteers to identify education and career opportunities for tribal families in Theni and Dindigul districts.

Second chances: Students who had previously dropped out, now enrolled in a school in Kottur, Theni.

Reaching heights: The Government Tribal Residential Primary School, Kannakarai, is both home and education hub.

All smiles: Enrolment at the primary level of schooling has seen improvement.

Campus chronicles: The Government Tribal Residential Primary School at Kannakarai has classrooms, a dining area, kitchen, and separate residential facilities for boys and girls.

High spirits: Students practise Silambam as part of their extra-curricular activities. The two girls recently won first place in a competition organised by the Theni Lions Club.