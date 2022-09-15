Environment

Green Humour

Green Humour

Green Humour | Photo Credit: Rohan Chakravarthy

Rohan Chakravarty is a cartoonist and illustrator from Nagpur. His series, ‘Green Humour’, consists of cartoons and comics on wildlife, nature conservation, environmental issues, sustainability and all things green.


Our code of editorial values

Related Topics
magazine
environmental issues
economy, business and finance
people
taxes and duties
economics (conservation)
India
Related Articles
Green Humour
National Forest Martyrs’ Day: What can be done to protect forest guards against armed poachers?
Watch | How Thailand revived its beautiful Maya Bay
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Sep 15, 2022 2:35:37 pm | https://www.thehindu.com/sci-tech/energy-and-environment/green-humour-rohan-chakravathy/article65885567.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

TRENDING TODAY