HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

India launches 'FloodWatch' app for real-time flood updates

'FloodWatch' will send out alert messages and flood forecasts in both written and audio formats.

August 17, 2023 05:43 pm | Updated 06:42 pm IST - New Delhi

PTI
Photo: Central Water Commission via Google Play

Photo: Central Water Commission via Google Play

Amid a rise in flood-related incidents in the country, including loss of life and property, the government Thursday launched an app to disseminate real-time information on the flood situation in affected areas.

The 'FloodWatch' app, will collect data from 338 stations to send real-time flood updates across 23 States and Union Territories, Central Water Commission (CWC) chairperson Kushvinder Vohra said.

The app aims to use mobile phones to spread flood-related information and even provides forecasts for up to 7 days, Mr. Vohra said while launching 'FloodWatch'.

The app uses advanced technologies such as satellite data analysis, mathematical modelling, and real-time monitoring to deliver accurate and timely flood forecasts, he added.

"The app's user-friendly interface will make it easy for anyone to stay informed and minimise risk during flood events," Mr. Vohra said.

'FloodWatch' will send out alert messages and flood forecasts in both written and audio formats, the CWC chief said.

The app currently provides updates in English and Hindi but will soon be expanded to other regional languages, Mr. Vohra said.

This in-house built app by the CWC, is however, yet to connect with flood-hit Himachal Pradesh and its services will be available in the State within six months, he added.

Related Topics

flood / forecast / weather news / weather / technology (general)

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.