Google Doodle celebrates Earth Day 2021 highlighting the importance of planting trees

The theme for this year's Earth Day is "Restore Our Earth" which focuses on natural processes and emerging green technologies that can restore the world's ecosystems

On the 51st anniversary of Earth Day, Google has come up with an animated video doodle highlighting the importance of planting seeds for a brighter and greener future.

Google described that their doodle showing a variety of trees being planted within natural habitats underlines one of the many ways in which people can do their part to keep the Earth healthy for future generations.

Earth Day is celebrated worldwide on April 22 annually to raise public awareness about the environment and inspire people to save and protect it.

The theme for this year's Earth Day is "Restore Our Earth" which focuses on natural processes and emerging green technologies that can restore the world's ecosystems. In this way, the theme rejects the notion that mitigation or adaptation are the only ways to address climate change.

Also Read Biden seeks to rally world on climate as summit momentum builds

According to Earth.org, more than 1 billion people in 192 countries now participate in Earth Day activities each year, making it the largest civic observance in the world.

Earth Day is widely recognised as the largest secular observance in the world, marked by more than a billion people every year as a day of action to change human behavior and create global, national and local policy changes.