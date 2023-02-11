Four-day Great Backyard Bird Count India starts on February 17

February 11, 2023 08:24 pm | Updated 08:32 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Indian edition of the Great Backyard Bird Count (GBBC) 2023, a four-day bird watching event, is scheduled to be held from February 17 to 20.

GBBC India is coordinated by the Bird Count India (BCI), a collective of groups and organisations interested in nature. The BCI has been associated with the GBBC for 10 years. Mittal Gala, project coordinator, BCI said the number of participants grew from 200 in 2013 to over 3500 in 2022.

Nearly 3,782 birders uploaded over 40,000 checklists and recorded 1,017 species, as per BCI. “From February 17 to 20, participants can watch and count birds for a minimum of 15 minutes. They could participate in this activity on any one or all of the dates and upload their bird lists to the eBird website or app,” Ms. Gala said.

The observations flagged in eBird are reviewed by over 150 volunteer editors. “The GBBC is designed to be a fun and educational experience that engages people of all ages in observing birds. The event helps introduce new people to the hobby and encourages them to explore the natural world,” Ms. Gala added.