Farmers urged not to burn wheat straw

Amid the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, farmers’ bodies in Punjab have come forward to ensure wheat straw is not burned on the fields this harvesting season.

State-wise tracker for COVID-19 cases, deaths and testing, and a map of confirmed cases in India

Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) general secretary Jagmohan Singh said the bodies decided to make an appeal to all farmers as health experts suggested that smoke contributed to respiratory diseases, aggravated by the novel coronavirus that causes COVID-19. “The farmers will have to incur some expenses, but the decision has been taken in the larger interest of society,” he said.

But Mr. Jagmohan Singh demanded that the State allow paddy transplantation and not set any date for the process to be completed. “Because of labour shortage, more time is required to complete sowing.”

Ajmer Singh, president of the BKU (Lakhowal), said his organisation would also urge farmers not to burn wheat straw on their fields. “We will spread awareness in villages.”

Darshan Pal of the Krantikari Kisan Union also urged farmers to break with the practice.

The BKU (Krantikari) supported the call, its president Surjit Singh said, but it wanted the State to pay farmers a bonus of ₹200 per quintal of wheat.