Explained | What is the International Dark Sky Week?

The story so far: Astronomers and sky enthusiasts marked the 2022 International Dark Sky Week from April 22-30. Hundreds of events were conducted across the globe where participants came together to learn astrophotography, take night walks, and observe the night sky without light pollution and learn how it negatively impacts our ecosystem.

What is the International Dark Sky Week?

The International Dark Sky Week is an annual event hosted by the International Dark-Sky Association (IDA).

“International Dark Sky Week provides a wonderful opportunity for people to discover value and beauty in the dark. It’s a great time to connect with the night and learn about what is at stake if light pollution continues to increase,” IDA’s communications manager Lauren Scorzafava said.

The event aims to raise awareness about the negative impact of light pollution and celebrate the night sky.

According to IDA, outdoor artificial lighting at night can disrupt wildlife, impact human health, waste money and energy, contribute to climate change, and block views of the universe — when used indiscriminately. Light pollution is increasing at twice the rate of population growth and 83% of the world’s population lives under the light-polluted sky, the organisation added.

Here are a few glimpses of how sky enthusiasts celebrated the International Dark Sky Week.