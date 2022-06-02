Quiz: Easy like Sunday morning | on environment

Environment

A molecular biologist from Madurai, our quizmaster enjoys trivia and music, and is working on a rock ballad called ‘Coffee is a Drink, Kaapi is an Emotion’. @bertyashley

What’s the use of a fine house if you haven’t got a tolerable planet to put it on: Henry David Thoreau

1. June 5 is celebrated as World Environment Day (WED) since 1974. WED raises awareness about pollution, population explosion, wildlife crime and sustainable living. Every year it is hosted in a different country with a different theme. This year the theme is ‘Only One Earth’ and is being held in the most sustainable country in the world. This country’s use of renewable energy sources and low CO2 emissions gives it an 8.25 on the sustainability score; India is at 4.4. Which country is this that is home to Gothenburg, the most sustainable city in the world?

Sweden

