Quiz: Easy like Sunday morning | on environment

Berty Ashley June 02, 2022 17:01 IST

What's the use of a fine house if you haven't got a tolerable planet to put it on: Henry David Thoreau

1. June 5 is celebrated as World Environment Day (WED) since 1974. WED raises awareness about pollution, population explosion, wildlife crime and sustainable living. Every year it is hosted in a different country with a different theme. This year the theme is 'Only One Earth' and is being held in the most sustainable country in the world. This country's use of renewable energy sources and low CO2 emissions gives it an 8.25 on the sustainability score; India is at 4.4. Which country is this that is home to Gothenburg, the most sustainable city in the world? Answer : Sweden 2. Aditya is a ferry that operates between Vaikkom and Thavanakkadavu in Kerala. The boat, which can carry up to 75 passengers, is the first and the largest of its kind in India. Launched in 2017, it has been very cost-efficient for the State Water Transport Department, leading them to replace all 48 diesel ferries. What type of ferry is Aditya? Answer : Solar-powered ferry 3. Mylo is a fabric that looks and feels like leather but is made from something that can grow on organic matter. It is soft, supple and a very sustainable product made from mycellium, which is an infinitely renewable interlaced web usually found under the soil. What is mylo, the un-leather, made of? Answer : Mushroom 4. ____-Free Rings are beautiful jewellery made by Daan Roosegaarde with a certain entity from the air in cities such as Beijing. If you were to gift this ring, you are in fact gifting 1000 m3 of clean air. The main component of this ring is collected by towers erected in the heart of the city. What is the jet-black cube in the middle of the ring made of? Answer : Smog 5. The B-droid is a tiny drone-like quadcopter with a brush attached to it. It has the ability to map the terrain and establish and classify certain features in the area. Using this information it moves from one location to another using its brush to lightly touch its target. This allows scientists to recreate a very vital process done by an animal that is in danger right now the world over. What natural process does the B-droid emulate? Answer : Pollination of flowers by bees 6. Kaalink is an ink made by Indian Startup Graviky labs. They made a device that collects carbon by attaching it to one of the biggest sources of air pollution and turns it into ink. Also known as 'air ink', it is estimated that about an hour of you doing a certain activity gives enough carbon for one pen. In places such as Bengaluru, it is estimated that people spend 20% of their waking hours doing this activity. Where do they collect the carbon from? Answer : Car/ bike exhaust pipes 7. ____ glass was developed by Ubiquitous Energy and the Michigan State University. According to them, five to seven billion square metres of usable window space exists in the United States, enough to power 40% of U.S. energy needs using this glass. This is the world's first transparent product of its kind. What glass is this, if used, would be one of the most sustainable sources of energy? Answer : Solar glass 8. S. Café Fabrics is a company that make sustainable fabric from an item that is discarded in tonnes every day. They use a low-temperature, high-pressure and energy-saving process that combines the item onto the yarn surface. This offers up to 200% faster drying time compared to cotton, and it also absorbs odour and reflects UV rays. It infuses an aroma, which is an energy-booster. What do they use to strengthen their fabric? Answer : Coffee grounds 9. An eco ATM is a kiosk that is found in close to 5,000 locations across the U.S. where one can get instant cash for depositing certain items. These items are one of the biggest sources of land pollution. The eco ATM addresses this problem by disposing of these items. What are these materials, which leach cadmium, mercury and chromium when left in landfills? Answer : Electronic items 10. The government of Maldives held a cabinet meeting in 2009 under unique circumstances to highlight the threat of global warming. The Maldivian president and ministers wanted to let the world know what would happen in a few years if climate change wasn't checked soon. Where was this unique cabinet meeting held? Answer : Underwater



