Dia Mirza, Alec Baldwin host UN’s Champions Gala again

Indian actor Dia Mirza and American actor Alec Baldwin hosted the United Nations’ Champions Gala 2019 for the second time here.

“The Champions Gala is a very special and personally inspiring evening for me. At a time when we need mobilised action immediately, these dedicated Champions are leading the way. The evening is filled with positivity, hope and courage and I couldn’t be happier to host with Alec Baldwin, who is so driven, so honest and so committed to sustainability and climate action,” said Dia, who is also UN Environment Goodwill Ambassador and SDG Advocate.

The Champions Gala took place on September 26.

Dia has been an environmental changemaker, a voice for causes related to nature, and an advocate against single-use plastic. She has campaigned with the United Nations on #BeatPlasticPollution in her role as a goodwill ambassador for the environment.

She has been vocal about environmental conservation and protection, and took to Twitter on Friday to highlight “climate emergency”.

“Seven of the world’s 10 most polluted cities are in India. If this is not a Climate Emergency, what is? We must raise our voices and come together. Kids have taken charge of the fight against #ClimateChange. #GlobalClimateStrike #ChangeIsComing #ActNow #SDGs,” she shared along with a link of a site, urging people to join the global climate strike in India.