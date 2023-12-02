HamberMenu
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Above-normal temperatures likely in most parts of country in December: IMD

IMD Director General Mrutyunjay Mohapatra also said the occurrence of cold waves over north, northwest, central, east and northeast during the upcoming winter season (December to February 2024) is likely to remain below normal.

December 02, 2023 04:45 am | Updated 04:45 am IST - New Delhi

PTI
The Feroz Shah Kotla Fort in New Delhi is covered in a thick layer of smog on December 1, 2023.

The Feroz Shah Kotla Fort in New Delhi is covered in a thick layer of smog on December 1, 2023. | Photo Credit: ANI

Minimum temperatures in December are likely to remain above normal in most parts of the country, the India Meteorological Department said on Friday.

Addressing a press conference on the temperature and rainfall forecast for December, IMD Director General Mrutyunjay Mohapatra also said the occurrence of cold waves over north, northwest, central, east and northeast during the upcoming winter season (December to February 2024) is likely to remain below normal.

Maximum temperatures for December are likely to be above normal over most parts of the country except some areas of central and north India, he said, adding above normal minimum temperatures are also forecast for most parts.

On the rainfall forecast for December, Mr. Mohapatra said it is most likely to be above normal across the country.

"Monthly rainfall over the country as a whole during December 2023 is most likely to be above normal (≥121 per cent of long period average). Above-normal rainfall is most likely over most parts of the northwest, adjoining areas of central and east India and some areas of extreme south peninsular India," the IMD said.

"Below normal rainfall is likely over many parts of northeast, north peninsular and adjoining areas of central India," it added.

Related Topics

weather news

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.