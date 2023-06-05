HamberMenu
Daily Quiz | On World Environment Day
Premium

A quiz on the World Environment Day (WED) which is observed annually on June 5 and is celebrating its 50th anniversary this year

June 05, 2023 05:00 pm | Updated 05:00 pm IST

V V Ramanan
Daily Quiz | On World Environment Day
Sunderlal Bahuguna is an Indian environmentalist and Chipko movement leader.
1 / 6 | Though the WED was established in 1972 by the United Nations in Stockholm, the first day was observed the next year. Which Swiss city was the host city and what was the theme of the inaugural WED?
Answer : Geneva and ‘Only One Earth’.
DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER? YES NO
SHOW ANSWER
