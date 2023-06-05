Daily Quiz | On World Environment Day
Sunderlal Bahuguna is an Indian environmentalist and Chipko movement leader. START THE QUIZ
1 / 6 |
Though the WED was established in 1972 by the United Nations in Stockholm, the first day was observed the next year. Which Swiss city was the host city and what was the theme of the inaugural WED?
SHOW ANSWER
Answer : Geneva and ‘Only One Earth’.
DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER?
YES
NO
2 / 6 |
Which African country will have the honour of hosting this year and what is the theme for the 50th WED?
SHOW ANSWER
Answer : Côte d’Ivoire and ‘Solutions to plastic pollution’
DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER?
YES
NO
3 / 6 |
Which world-famous independent global campaigning network for the protection of the environment was co-founded by Canadians Irving and Dorothy Stowe in 1971?
4 / 6 |
According to studies, which area in the Americas is said to produce nearly 20% of the world’s breathable oxygen?
5 / 6 |
According to the UN Environment Programme, humans generate over 430 million tonnes of plastic every year. How much of it is recycled globally?
6 / 6 |
What term was coined by the zoologist Ernest Haeckel in 1866 to describe a species’ relationship with its environment?
COMMents
SHARE