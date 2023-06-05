Daily Quiz | On World Environment Day

Copy link

Email

Facebook

Twitter

Telegram

LinkedIn

WhatsApp

Reddit YOUR SCORE 0 /6 RETAKE THE QUIZ

1 / 6 | Though the WED was established in 1972 by the United Nations in Stockholm, the first day was observed the next year. Which Swiss city was the host city and what was the theme of the inaugural WED? DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER? YES NO Answer : Geneva and ‘Only One Earth’. SHOW ANSWER

2 / 6 | Which African country will have the honour of hosting this year and what is the theme for the 50th WED? DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER? YES NO Answer : Côte d’Ivoire and ‘Solutions to plastic pollution’ SHOW ANSWER

3 / 6 | Which world-famous independent global campaigning network for the protection of the environment was co-founded by Canadians Irving and Dorothy Stowe in 1971? DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER? YES NO Answer : Greenpeace. SHOW ANSWER

4 / 6 | According to studies, which area in the Americas is said to produce nearly 20% of the world’s breathable oxygen? DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER? YES NO Answer : Amazon forest. SHOW ANSWER

5 / 6 | According to the UN Environment Programme, humans generate over 430 million tonnes of plastic every year. How much of it is recycled globally? DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER? YES NO Answer : Only 9% SHOW ANSWER