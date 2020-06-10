Environment

CPCB to classify railway stations based on waste water generation

To be categorised into red, orange and green based on disposal of untreated water into municipal drain systems

The Central Pollution Control Board will classify railway stations under the red, orange and green categories based on the quantity of waste water generated.

After the National Green Tribunal directed the Indian Railways to get a No Objection Certificate (NOC) from the CPCB under the provisions of the Water Act & Air Act, a clarification was sought since railway stations did not figure in the classified list of industries requiring permission to establish and operate.

The CPCB issued a clarification stating that railway stations would be classified into red, orange and green based on the quantity of waste water generation and disposal of untreated water into the municipal drain systems.

While railway stations generating waste water equal to or more than 100 Kilo Litres per Day would be categorised as red, those greater than 10 KLD but less than 100 KLD would come under the orange category. Railway stations with less than 10 KLD waste water generation would be branded green.

In a note to all Zonal Railways, the Railway Board said it had become imminent to reduce the waste water generation at railway stations and urged the need to identify quantity of sewage/non-sewage waste water separately to plan installation of water recycling plants accordingly.

SPCBs empowered

The Chairman, CPCB, by invoking powers under the provisions of the Water (prevention & Control of Pollution) Act, 1974, had issued a direction to all State Pollution Control Boards (SPCBs) to categorise railway stations and send an action taken report.

