GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

Climate crisis made crippling April heatwave in South Asia 45 times more likely: Scientists

Longest heatwave in Bhubaneswar since 1969 impacts health, livelihoods, and highlights the urgent need for climate action

Updated - May 15, 2024 04:53 pm IST

Published - May 15, 2024 04:37 pm IST - New Delhi

PTI
Climate crisis made crippling April heatwave in South Asia. File (Image used for representation purpose only)

Climate crisis made crippling April heatwave in South Asia. File (Image used for representation purpose only) | Photo Credit: AP

Ms. Annu Mishra kept her modest food stall shut as temperatures in Odisha's Bhubaneswar remained above 40° Celsius for 17 consecutive days in April. This streak was the longest since 1969, severely impacting health and livelihoods.

World's record-breaking temperature streak extends through April

"The crippling heat made it extremely difficult to stand near the gas stove," said 51-year-old Mishra, noting that the only time her food stall remained shut for such a long duration was during Cyclone Fani in 2019.

Similar heatwaves could occur once every 30 years and they have already become about 45 times more likely due to climate change, leading climate scientists said on May 15 , citing historical weather data.

The team of scientists, called the World Weather Attribution (WWA) group, emphasized that heatwaves intensified by climate change are making life much tougher for people living in poverty across Asia.

Asia is most climate disaster-impacted region, UN meteorological agency says

Amid a prevailing but weakening El Nino and the increasing concentration of heat-trapping greenhouse gases in the atmosphere, millions of people in South Asia endured brutal heat in April.

Record-smashing maximum temperatures were logged in parts of India, prompting health warnings from Government agencies and some states to suspend in-person classes in schools.

The oppressive heat also shattered temperature records in the Philippines, Bangladesh, Indonesia, Malaysia, and Myanmar.

Palestinians line up for food distribution in Deir al Balah, Gaza, Sizzling heat across Asia and the Middle East in late April that echoed last year’s destructive swelter was made 45 times more likely in some parts of the continent. File

Palestinians line up for food distribution in Deir al Balah, Gaza, Sizzling heat across Asia and the Middle East in late April that echoed last year’s destructive swelter was made 45 times more likely in some parts of the continent. File | Photo Credit: AP

In West Asia, including Syria, Lebanon, Israel, Palestine, and Jordan, April heatwaves with temperatures above 40° Celsius have become more frequent due to climate change.

As global average temperatures have risen by 1.2° Celsius compared to the cooler pre-industrial climate, scientists predict that West Asia is expected to experience similar heatwaves about once every 10 years. If warming reaches 2° Celsius, similar heatwaves will occur about once every five years.

What high-temperature maps get wrong about heatwaves

Heatwaves can be deadly, with the elderly and children particularly at risk of heat exhaustion and heatstroke. According to the World Health Organization, more than 166,000 people died as a result of heatwaves between 1998 and 2017.

Extreme temperatures can also impact economies. People are less productive during hot weather, even if they work indoors, while children struggle to learn in extreme heat.

In Bhubaneswar, Ms. Mishra suffered a loss of Rs 20,000 due to keeping her food stall shut during the prolonged heat wave spell (16 days), the longest since April 2016.

A hot blast from the past, a look at heat wave reports from Madras

"Other street vendors were allowed to sell their produce and articles between 6 am and 10 am in the morning and 6 pm and 10 pm in the evening, resulting in massive losses for them. Many suffered heatstrokes," Mishra, who is also a member of the local street hawkers' association, said.

Experts suggest that the population aged above 65 and below 15 needs special attention in terms of preparedness to reduce the impact of extreme heat on health.

"Cities in India need to identify vulnerable populations expeditiously and prepare heat action plans accordingly," said Vishwas Chitale, senior program lead at the Council on Energy Environment and Water.

The WWA emphasized that some countries, such as India, have comprehensive heat action plans in place.

Yet, to protect some of the most vulnerable people, these plans must be expanded with mandatory regulations, such as workplace interventions for all workers to address heat stress.

Related Topics

weather / heatwave / environmental issues / New Delhi

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.