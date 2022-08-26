Environment

Quiz | Easy like Sunday morning: on bugs

A molecular biologist from Madurai, our quizmaster enjoys trivia and music, and is working on a rock ballad called ‘Coffee is a Drink, Kaapi is an Emotion’. @bertyashley

Quiz | Easy like Sunday morning: on bugs

Bugs are not going to inherit the earth. They own it now. So we might as well make peace with the landlord: Thomas Eisner

Quiz | Easy like Sunday morning: on bugs

1/10

1. Born on August 28, 1965, in Tokyo, Satoshi Tajiri grew up collecting insects for a hobby. In school he was known as ‘Dr. Bug’. He wanted to become an entomologist as he saw how Japan’s insects were declining due to urbanisation. He later became fascinated with video games and majored in electronics. In 1990, he developed a game that would allow children to have the feeling of catching and collecting interesting creatures. What game did he develop that took the world by storm?

Answer :

Pokemon

Quiz | Easy like Sunday morning: on bugs

0/10

RETAKE THE QUIZ


Our code of editorial values

Related Topics
magazine
The Hindu Quizzes
animal
wildlife
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Aug 26, 2022 5:33:29 pm | https://www.thehindu.com/sci-tech/energy-and-environment/berty-ashley-quiz-insects-science-environment-bugs/article65800502.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

TRENDING TODAY