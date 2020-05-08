Environment

Lockdown live with butterflies this weekend

Five bar swordtail

Five bar swordtail   | Photo Credit: Sharan V

Butterfly enthusiasts can look forward to an Instagram live with women butterfly experts from India, and a webinar on butterflies from other countries

Twelve butterfly enthusiasts, all of them women, go live on Instagram on May 9. Pratiksha Patel, a scientist from Gujarat is one of them. She has documented butterfly species across the country. She will share her journey and her over 10 plus years of experience in the field. Narmadha Dangampola from Sri Lanka, who is the president of Butterfly Conservation Society of Sri Lanka will talk about conservation. Geeta Yadav from Delhi who is actively involved in butterfly conservation at Asola Bhatti Wildlife Sanctuary and Priyanka Kumari from Mumbai who has reared butterflies and plans to set up a butterfly garden at her home, and several other enthusiasts will talk about their work.

Common hedge blue

Common hedge blue   | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Poster of the event

Poster of the event   | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

The session is hosted by Sharan Venkatesh, a butterfly enthusiast himself. He says, “I selected 12 members from 12 states, a mix of experts and amateurs, will share their inspiring stories and why they chose to research on butterflies. The objective is to motivate more women to enter this field.”

Sharan Venkatesh

Sharan Venkatesh   | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Sharan, who works as senior quality engineer in Chennai, is the founder of Rhopalocera and Odonata Association of Rajapalayam (ROAR), an informal group in his home town located in the foothills of the Western Ghats. The five-year-old ROAR has so far recorded 235 species of butterflies at Grizzled Squirrel Wildlife Sanctuary in Rajapalayam alone (there are 340 plus species in the Western Ghats).

It was a congratulatory text message from Isaac Khemkar, the butterfly man of India, that got Shran interested in the ‘winged jewels’. “I spotted a rare butterfly, the Evershed Sage, during my first ever butterfly outing in Rajapalayam. Isaac Khemkar texted me asking if I could share the photograph for use in his book. That was the starting point.” He visits schools and initiates students into the world of butterflies, dragonflies and damselflies. The ROAR team also helps students identify butterflies on their campus. To build interest, they have a whatsapp group where children regularly post images of butterfly species they have spotted.

Webinar poster

Webinar poster   | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

On May 10, Sharan holds an online webinar session on know your neighbouring country butterflies ( part II) with experts like Akram Awan, the butterfly man of Pakistan; Steve Woodhall, author of Field Guide to the Butterflies of South Africa; Amit Kumar Neogi, admin of Butterfly Bangladesh group and Sanje Prasad Suwal admin of Butterfly Watchers, Nepal. “ In part I of my webinar session, butterfly experts from Sri Lanka and Singapore discussed the endemic butterflies there and also highlighted conservation work.”

Last weekend, his Instagram live with 12 stalwarts in butterfly field from India, including Isaac Khemkar, received good response. “It is the feedback that inspired me to make these instalive and webinar sessions a regular feature on the weekends. It’s the best way to make the COVID 19 Lockdown a productive one.”

For infobox

Sharan’s Instagram handle www.instagram.com/roarrajapalayam will hold the live session on May 9 from 9.30 am to 6.30 pm

To participate in the webinar, you can whatsapp Sharan at 94432-67670 or connect with him on Facebook

Letter from Editor

Dear reader,

We have been trying to keep you up-to-date with news that matters to our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | May 9, 2020 12:12:49 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/sci-tech/energy-and-environment/an-instagram-live-with-women-butterfly-experts-from-india-and-a-webinar-on-butterflies-from-other-countries/article31534965.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY