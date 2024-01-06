GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Did marine snails switch from laying eggs to giving birth?
Premium

January 06, 2024 09:10 pm | Updated 09:10 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

By studying an evolutionarily recent transition from egg-laying to live-bearing in a marine snail, collaborative research by three global institutions has shed new light on the genetic changes that allow organisms to make the switch. The egg did come first. Egg-laying arose deep in evolutionary time, long before animals even made their way onto land. The seaside marine snail Littorina saxatilis is the most misidentified creature in the world. Although live-bearing is the only trait that distinguishes L. saxatilis from its egg-laying relatives, L. saxatilis did not seem to form a single evolutionary group. “We were able to identify 50 genomic regions that together seem to determine whether individuals lay eggs or give birth to live young,” says Sean Stankowski from the Institute of Science and Technology Austria (ISTA). “We don’t know exactly what each region does, but we were able to link many of them to reproductive differences by comparing patterns of gene expression in egg-laying and live-bearing snails.” Overall, the results suggest that live-bearing evolved gradually through the accumulation of many mutations that arose over the last 100,000 years.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.