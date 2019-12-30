Chinese court sentences 'gene-editing' scientist to three years in prison

A Chinese court sentenced the scientist who created the world's first “gene-edited” babies to three years in prison on December 30, according to the official Xinhua media.

He Jiankui, said in November 2018, that he had used gene-editing technology known as CRISPR-Cas9 to change the genes of twin girls, causing a backlash in China and globally about the ethics of his research and work.

The editing process, which he calls gene surgery, “worked safely as intended” and the girls are “as healthy as any other babies”, he said in one video. It was impossible to verify the claims as Mr. He did not provide any written documentation of his research

Chinese authorities launched an investigation into Mr. He’s work and said they had halted the kind of research he was undertaking. Under the draft laws sent to China’s legislature for review, medical and human trials would face closer scrutiny and stricter requirements, such as ensuring human subjects are properly briefed, State media outlet Xinhua reported. The rules would also require all future trials to be approved by administrative authorities as well as ethical committees, it said. The report did not specify a timeline for the approval of the regulations, or make specific mention of Mr. He’s research.

