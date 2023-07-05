HamberMenu
Indian Institute of Horticultural Research identifies third unique farmers’ jackfruit variety for promotion

The new variety which is bigger in size is deep orange in colour and suitable for processing to make products like jam and squash

July 05, 2023 09:28 pm | Updated 11:51 pm IST - BENGALURU

B S Satish Kumar
B.S. Satish Kumar
The unique characteristic of the new variety is that it is not only tasty and nutritious but also suitable for commercial processing for making products like jam, squash and fruit bar.

Enthused by the massive response to two farmers’ varieties of jackfruit — iddu and Shankara — which were promoted by it, the Bengaluru-based Indian Institute of Horticultural Research (IIHR) has identified one more variety of jackfruit being grown by a farmer for promotion.

Its unique characteristic is that it is not only tasty and nutritious but also suitable for commercial processing for making products like jam, squash and fruit bar, said IIHR Director Sanjay Singh.

Unlike the earlier two varieties, whose fruits were small, the new one weighs 25 to 32 kg.

Heavier fruit

Unlike the earlier two, whose fruits were small, the new one weighs 25 to 32 kg, he said. It has been identified in the field of Nagaraj in Hessarghatta on Bengaluru’s outskirts. Presently there is only one such tree in his field.

Dr. Singh said IIHR scientists, who have been observing the tree for the last three years to study its characteristics, conducted tests to ascertain the nutritious value of the fruits from this variety.

It also gives fruit during the off season (August to October) which is a rare trait for jackfruit.

The new variety was identified in the field of Nagaraj in Hessarghatta on Bengaluru’s outskirts. Presently there is only one such tree in his field.

Registering the variety

The IIHR is helping the farmer to register his variety with the Protection of Plant Varieties and Farmers’ Rights Authority so that he will get exclusive rights over it. The farmer will become the custodian of this variety. After the completion of this process, the institution will enter into an MoU with the farmer to multiply the variety. This arrangement will bring financial benefits to the farmer as the IIHR will sell the saplings under its banner and provide 70% of proceeds to the farmer.

“This particular tree was planted 43 years ago by my father. Though we did not know its technical details, we knew it was attractive as there was a huge demand for its fruits, and people were willing to pay a premium to get this fruit,” said Mr. Nagaraj, who is an innovative farmer.

Fruit profiled

This fruit was noticed by scientist K.N. Jagadish, who is a subject specialist at the IIHR’s Krishi Vigyan Kendra in Hirehalli, Tumakuru. The IIHR scientists then conducted biochemical profile of the fruit.

The first such experiment by the IIHR to promote farmers’ variety by choosing the Siddu jackfruit was a success as the farmer has got a huge demand for its saplings which is helping him to earn handsome profits of over a crore just from a single tree.

