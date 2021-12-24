legal eagle Real Estate

Who owns the common area?

Photo: B. Velankanni Raj  

I purchased a flat about 20 years back, which consists of four blocks each of four apartments. I am the owner of one of the apartments. Should the patta of the UDS be transferred to the individual house owner’s name? Is it possible? The common areas or passage of the apartments comes to approximately 2,000 sq.ft. The patta is still in the name of the land owners/ power holders, where except one power holder all the others are no more. How is it possible to bring the common area’s patta to every individual apartment owner’s name?

— Kuttalaraj Ramalingam, Chennai

For undivided shares of land such as the common areas, no patta will be issued. However, all the owners can obtain a joint patta for the entire extent.

If there is lack of clarity on ownership of any portion of land, you may have to approach the court for necessary directions or declaration.


Our code of editorial values

Related Topics
The Hindu Property Plus
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Dec 24, 2021 12:28:13 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/real-estate/who-owns-the-common-area/article38026258.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY