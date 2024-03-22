GIFT a SubscriptionGift
When women purchase property in their name

Several States and Union Territories in India give stamp duty and registration fee concession to women homebuyers and property investors. Take a peek into the list

March 22, 2024 04:00 pm | Updated 04:00 pm IST

G Shyam Sunder

Stamp duty concession: Rajasthan, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Assam, Chhattisgarh, Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, and the Union Territories of Delhi and Puducherry.

Registration fee concession: Gujarat gives rebate for stamp duty and registration fee as well.

Rate of rebates: Rajasthan gives 1% rebate in stamp duty for women other than SC/ST/Below Poverty Line (BPL), and 2% rebate for women belonging to SC/ST/BPL.

* Bihar gives 0.6% rebate on stamp duty.

* Chhattisgarh and Uttar Pradesh offer 1% rebate on stamp duty.

* The States of Haryana, Himachal Pradesh and Assam and the Union Territory of Delhi offer 2% rebate on stamp duty.

* Uttarakhand offers a rebate of 25% on stamp duty for purchase of property in the name of women (maximum limit of rebate is restricted to ₹25 lakhs)

* In Gujarat, the entire registration fee of 1% is waived for purchase of property in the name of women

* Puducherry offers the highest rebate on certain conditions: 50% rebate on stamp duty and registration fees is granted for purchase of any property in the name of women (only residents of Puducherry) provided that the said property so purchased should not be transferred within a period of five years from the date of purchase in favour of any male (either by way of sale, settlement or granting of any Will or Power of Attorney). In case it is transferred within a period of five years from the date of purchase, then the differential stamp duty rates and registration fees extended to purchase of property in the name of women should be reimbursed to the government.

The writer is Chennai-based advocate and author of ‘Property Registration, Land Records and Building Approval Procedures Followed in Various States in India’.

