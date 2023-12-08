When disaster strikes, does urban planning help?

December 08, 2023 01:42 pm | Updated 01:42 pm IST

The accelerating pace of urbanisation worldwide has led to the proliferation of sprawling cities and megacities. As populations concentrate in urban centres, the strain on infrastructure, housing, and essential services intensifies. Rapid, unplanned urban growth often results in encroachment on natural habitats, disruption of ecological balances, and increased susceptibility to disasters. The recent flooding and water swelling in densely populated areas in urban centres serve as poignant reminders of the consequences of unbridled urban expansion.

In the approach to urban development, it is imperative to transcend the conventional boundaries that compartmentalise retail, residences, and parks. The paradigm must shift towards a holistic vision that encompasses not just physical spaces but the very essence of human life, the delicate balance of our environment, and the profound influence a thoughtfully crafted built environment can wield on our collective future. Urban development must be viewed in its entirety, an interconnection where people, climate, and sustainability converge to create not just spaces, but thriving ecosystems that endure and evolve for generations to come.

There are a lot of key factors that play a role in urban vulnerability:

1. Inadequate infrastructure and poor land use

One of the key contributors to the vulnerability of urban areas is the inadequacy of infrastructure and land use planning. Many cities, especially in developing nations, need more infrastructure to cope with the demands of a growing population. Poorly planned land use, characterised by haphazard zoning and unchecked construction in high-risk areas, exacerbates the impact of disasters. The collapse of buildings during earthquakes, for example, often stems from inadequate construction practices and lax building regulations.

2. Climate change and extreme weather events

The spectre of climate change looms large over contemporary urban development. Rising global temperatures, changing precipitation patterns, and increasing the frequency and intensity of extreme weather events pose significant challenges to cities. Urban areas ill-prepared for these changes face a heightened risk of disasters such as floods, heat waves, and heavy rain. In cities where urban planning has not factored in climate resilience, the impact of these events is disproportionately severe.

3. Lack of disaster-resilient housing

Housing is a fundamental aspect of urban development, and the type of housing stock prevalent in a city can determine its resilience to disasters. Inadequate housing, often found in informal settlements and slums, becomes a breeding ground for disaster vulnerability. These areas are typically characterised by substandard construction, lack of proper sanitation, and proximity to high-risk zones. Disasters, therefore, result in a disproportionate impact on the most vulnerable populations.

Disasters lay bare existing economic disparities and social inequities within urban landscapes. Those with the means to rebuild and recover swiftly often reside in well-planned, affluent neighbourhoods equipped with a robust infrastructure. On the flip side, marginalized communities and low-income areas, which are already burdened by inadequate services, bear the brunt of disasters with limited resources for recovery.

Toward resilience and harmony Overlooking building capacities has led to the disconcerting scenario witnessed in regions such as Uttarakhand and Himachal Pradesh, resembling precarious stacks of matchboxes, starkly illustrating how we’ve exploited natural resources rather than using them to our advantage. The architectural and design community needs to acknowledge the ramifications of rampant development, where the fragility of the natural environment is sacrificed for the sake of unchecked expansion. We must align our practices with a philosophy that underscores responsible urban development. Achieving a harmonious balance between human habitats and the natural landscape necessitates a shift towards sustainable, context-sensitive design principles that prioritise ecological resilience over unrestrained growth.

Empowering communities

Investments in disaster-resilient housing and infrastructure are imperative. This includes strictly enforcing building codes, retrofitting existing structures, and incorporating nature-based solutions, such as green roofs and permeable pavements, to manage water and reduce the impact of floods. Additionally, empowering communities through education and participatory planning can foster a culture of resilience at the grassroots level.

In urban development, a reasonable approach mandates the preservation of natural lakes and water bodies, integrating them into urban strategies rather than building over them. The imperative for large-scale housing necessitates a shift toward concentrated mass housing planned across designated zones, optimising square footage to accommodate more residents while minimising scattered developments.

We should acknowledge and respect the Earth’s carrying capacity as we embark on construction endeavours. Prioritising sustainable practices demands thoroughly integrating sound engineering methodologies, such as earth compaction, into our construction processes. Integrating engineering practices with master planning and implementing development controls to regulate urban density, aligning it with the capacity of a given urban environment, is pivotal. Examining successful models such as Shanghai and Hangzhou, known for their adept handling of higher urban appetites, underscores the efficacy of such controls in achieving a harmonious balance between growth and sustainability.

A conscientious approach involves a careful evaluation of settlement patterns, with a proactive stance on minimising settlements before the commencement of construction. This approach, rather than turning a blind eye, reflects a commitment to building resilience in tandem with the Earth’s natural conditions, ensuring a harmonious coexistence with our environment. The Swiss Alps provide a compelling example of tailoring development to a distinct appetite characterised by a unique set of environmental considerations. A noteworthy example is the region’s commitment to preserving its natural allure and bolstering it with world-class infrastructure. This deliberate effort not only enhances the quality of life for residents but also caters to the influx of tourists who frequent the area every year.

Prioritising the preservation of green spaces, explicitly incorporating trees with robust root systems, is essential for replenishing groundwater and preventing soil runoff, thereby ensuring the stability of the land. Crucially, the key to success is proactively developing areas to align with their specific appetites right from the planning stage. Urban planners play a pivotal role in championing this agenda, emphasising the importance of understanding and accommodating the inherent qualities and demands of the local context to foster sustainable and purposeful development.

For example, in one of our projects, our team faced the challenge of adhering to a drainage plan with a century-long perspective, as stipulated by the local council. The primary objective was to ensure that our development did not impose an undue burden on the existing network systems. To meet this requirement, a strategic approach was adopted involving the creation of deep water storage tanks for each townhouse parcel within the site.

These tanks are meticulously designed to facilitate the gradual and controlled release of water, ensuring a sustainable and timed recharge of the surrounding Earth. This innovative solution aligned with the project’s drainage plan, and furthered our commitment to responsible environmental practices. The deliberate effort to store water on-site mitigated the risk of overburdening existing drainage systems and showcased our dedication to executing projects with precision and environmental consciousness. This success has instilled a high level of confidence in our team, knowing that our actions align with sustainable practices and contribute positively to preserving the environment.

Furthermore, urban development should incorporate robust precautionary measures to anticipate and mitigate potential natural disasters. An in-depth examination of vernacular architecture tailored to specific regions can provide valuable insights for devising preventive measures tailored to local climates and potential disasters. Historical adaptation of innovative and sustainable techniques rooted in local contexts has been a consistent practice over centuries. Integrating these proven methods with contemporary technology presents a pragmatic approach to infusing vernacular architecture into urban development, fostering a comprehensive and sustainable environment.

The recent upsurge in disasters is, to a significant extent, a consequence of inadequate urban development strategies. As cities continue to burgeon, the need for holistic, sustainable, and resilient urban planning becomes increasingly urgent. Balancing the imperatives of economic development with environmental sustainability, social equity, and disaster preparedness is the key to building cities that can withstand future challenges. By learning from past mistakes and embracing innovative, forward-looking approaches, urban areas can evolve into beacons of resilience, ensuring the safety and well-being of their inhabitants in the face of an uncertain climate and a dynamic urban landscape.

The writer is Principal Architect, STHAPATI.