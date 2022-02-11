Lease deed cancellation

Your property-related legal queries answered by S.C. RAGHURAM, Partner, RANK Associates, a Chennai-based law firm

In 2014, I had rented out my property in Chennai to a public sector bank for running their branch. I had entered into a lease for 15 years and the lease deed was duly registered. However, due to merger of the public sector banks, my tenant, the public sector bank, vacated the premises more than a year ago. Now, I wish to cancel the lease deed, but the Registration Department is demanding a payment of full registration fees, as before. I thought the applicable fees towards cancellation of lease deed was ₹100 or ₹200 only. Could you please clarify on the amount of fees payable towards cancellation of lease deed?

— E. Lakshmi Priya, Chennai

The stamp duty and registration charges prescribed by the Government for cancellation of any registered document are ₹50 and ₹50 respectively. Please check the Government of Tamil Nadu’s portal for registration-related information and other services — https://tnreginet.gov.in