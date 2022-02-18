Just for a layout sketch

Your property-related legal queries answered by S.C. RAGHURAM, Partner, RANK Associates, a Chennai-based law firm

Your property-related legal queries answered by S.C. RAGHURAM, Partner, RANK Associates, a Chennai-based law firm

I had bought two plots in an unapproved layout in 2005. We have the patta and have got them regularised in 2017 by paying the necessary fee to the special tahsildar. However, there seems to be an error in the patta and for the correction the government officials are asking for the entire layout sketch. The seller is refusing to give the layout sketch. He has only given the sketch of the layout with my plot numbers marked. How do I get the entire layout sketch?

— Sivasankari, Chennai

If the layout was not approved, there is no sanctity to the layout sketch and it is not clear as to why the same is being insisted upon by the authorities. The error, if any, in the patta can be corrected by doing a physical survey of the lands in question. Further, it is your seller’s duty to do all necessary acts to perfect your title to the property sold. You may proceed against your seller legally if he refuses to co-operate and if you are unable to get the patta rectified without his co-operation.