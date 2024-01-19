The rise of mixed-use developments

January 19, 2024 03:12 pm | Updated 03:12 pm IST

The world has undergone a profound transformation in the way we live, work, and perceive our living spaces post-pandemic. Even after returning to normalcy, some changes have become a part of growth and evolution. Cities worldwide are now witnessing a paradigm shift towards mixed-use developments, offering residents the convenience of having everything they need within a single, integrated campus.

In the ever-evolving landscape of real estate development, adaptability is the key to success. Over the past few months, a remarkable shift has occurred within the industry. The post-pandemic era has witnessed a gradual decline in the rush for pure-play residential projects, and a new star is rising on the horizon: mixed-use properties and townships.

According to data released by real estate consultant Colliers India, investment in office assets saw a significant 89% decline, dropping to $79.1 million during July-October last, compared to $694.3 million in the same period the previous year. Similarly, funds flowing into mixed-use assets also decreased by 73%, amounting to $27.2 million during July-October, down from $100.8 million in the year-ago period. However, despite this decline in institutional investments during the third quarter, Colliers India’s data indicated a 27% increase in inflows during the January-September period, reaching $4,558.1 million, as opposed to $3,578.5 million in the same period of the previous year.

From a developer’s perspective, this shift has been a refreshing and promising change. It opens up a world of opportunities, not only in terms of diversification but also in addressing the evolving needs and preferences of the modern urban dweller.

Convenience factor

One of the driving forces behind the surge in mixed-use developments is the demand for convenience. In a world where time is of the essence, having essential amenities within arm’s reach is a game-changer. These townships offer a diverse range of facilities catering to residents of all ages, from children to grandparents. Whether it’s retail outlets, schools, healthcare facilities, or recreational spaces, everything is within easy access.

Imagine having a state-of-the-art fitness centre, a shopping complex, and a healthcare clinic just a short walk from your doorstep. This level of convenience was previously considered a luxury, but mixed-use developments are turning it into an everyday reality.

Feeling safe

Safety and security have become paramount concerns in today’s world. Mixed-use properties address these concerns by creating self-contained environments that are monitored and secure. Gated communities, advanced security systems, and controlled access ensure that residents can live without constant worry, fostering a sense of security that’s often elusive in bustling urban environments.

Green spaces

Beyond convenience and security, mixed-use properties emphasise the importance of green open spaces and community living. These townships incorporate large green areas where residents can connect with nature, enjoy recreational activities, and foster a sense of belonging. These spaces are vital for mental and physical well-being, especially in a post-pandemic world where outdoor access and communal living are highly valued. Green spaces is what city dwellers seek while searching for a new home.

Locations and accessibility

The location of mixed-use developments is a critical factor contributing to their popularity. Proximity to rail, road networks, and upcoming metro lines ensures that residents have easy access to various parts of the city, reducing commute times and stress.

Mixed-use properties are more than just residential complexes; they offer a community living experience. Residents of these townships form close-knit communities, sharing common interests and aspirations. The availability of shared amenities like clubhouses, recreational facilities, and event spaces fosters a sense of belonging and encourages social interaction, which is crucial in our increasingly isolated world.

As cities adapt to the changing times, mixed-use developments will play a pivotal role in shaping the future of urban living, offering a holistic and enriching lifestyle that goes beyond the traditional confines of residential spaces.

The writer is Head of sales, marketing, and CRM, Runwal Group.