Digital evaluation

As the world becomes more digital, the concept of video walkthroughs - that gained tremendous traction during 2020 - will stay relevant in the coming years as well when it comes to surveying and buying a property. This solution has been a better alternative to shortlist or even rent properties as it gives a better idea of size, dimensions and layout over still images. 77% of tenants in 2021 believe that video tours significantly help people to view properties.

Saurabh Garg, Co-Founder and CBO,Nobroker.com said, “Bigger houses in demand and bigger buying budgets along with a preference for buying within the city limits indicate a positive environment for the real estate sector in 2022. The year 2021 was a happening year with lots of positive changes and innovations across the real estate market. While the demand for ready-to-move-in properties remained relevant, video tours gained significant traction. Likewise, homeownership for end use will continue to be a valued asset owing to the historically-low interest rates of home loans and the security that residential properties offer. Although, for the foreseeable future, real estate will be an end users’ market, it is relieving to know that the investors’ confidence is also returning. The pandemic has also ironically paved way for technological intervention.”