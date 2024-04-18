GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Will the new wildlife rules accelerate illegal trade of India’s captive elephants | In Focus podcast 

Alok Hisarwala explains the amendment brought into the Wildlife Protection Act with regard to captive elephants, how this could potentially revive trafficking, and the need to move away from using elephants for cultural purposes in India.

April 18, 2024 04:10 pm | Updated 04:23 pm IST

Zubeda Hamid
Zubeda Hamid
What are the new rules for elephant transfers? | Explained

The Indian government recently brought in an amendment to the Wildlife Protection Act with regard to captive elephants. This amendment, the rules for which came in last month, regulates the transfer or transport of captive elephants, and has sparked an outcry from animal rights activists. Elephants are, according to the Wildlife Protection Act, a Schedule 1 species – offered the highest protection under the law. Captive elephants however, because of their historical role in India where they have been part of royal estates, used in timber logging and still used in temples for religious festivals, come under a special category, but there were still strict rules governing their transfer. Now however, with this new amendment, the transfer of elephants is allowed for ‘religious or any other purposes’ – this vague definition, researchers say can revive illegal commercial trade and trafficking of elephants, something the country has been trying to curb for decades. Concerns have also been raised about Vantara, Anant Ambani’s rehabilitation centre in Jamnagar, Gujarat, which has come under criticism for its housing of a large number of elephants. 

Why was this amendment brought in? What does this mean for the 2,600-or so captive elephants across the country? Are wild elephants continuing to be captured and illegally sold? And what is the way forward to rehabilitate captive elephants in the country? 

Guest: Alok Hisarwala, lawyer and researcher, founder of Centre for Research and Animal Rights, Goa 

Host: Zubeda Hamid 

Edited by Sharmada Venkatasubramanian. 

